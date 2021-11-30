Letter to the Editor

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

To The Editor,

On behalf of the Syracuse Area Churches Food Pantry, we want to thank our entire community for your generous donations! With the restrictions from Covid, you have continued to support us monetarily, allowing us to limit the exposure of our volunteers, as well as purchase all the food and gift certificates from our local grocer, Terry’s Family Foods. We continue to be amazed by what our rural community gives to those in need! Thank you also to Terry’s Family Foods for continuing to deliver food to the pantry for us. We couldn’t do it without you!

Finally, we wanted to remind anyone who is need of food for Christmas that we will be giving out a week’s worth of food and a gift certificate to Terry’s for the Christmas meal on Wednesday, December 15th. Please email foodpantrychristmas@gmail.com or contact Luther Memorial Church at 402-269-2360 to get signed up. And as always, you can receive assistance on Mondays or Thursdays by contacting any area church to make an appointment to pick up food.

Sincerely,

Cheryl Halvorsen

President

Syracuse Area Churches Food Pantry, Inc.