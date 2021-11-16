September Journey with Phyllis Buell

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Don’t Drink The Kool Aid

I can recall my grandmother repeating the phrase often. At that point in my life, I couldn’t have been concerned less about the saying “You never miss the water until the well runs dry.”

As a child, I hadn’t had the experience of not having nice cold, good tasting water spew forth from the faucet above the kitchen sink.

That was the only “running water” we had in the house and that was all we needed as far as I was concerned.

I found out all about missing the water when we lived at Syracuse. The well broke down often and we had to haul water in ten gallon cream cans from a neighboring farm to drink and for household use until it was repaired.

I have a confession to make about one of those times we were hauling water. I think it is safe because very few people involved are still living.

You see, the day started out like this. No water spewed forth from the sink or anywhere else. We were having some drywall installed in Ken and Mark’s bedroom so I would be having extra people for dinner (lunch – unless you are from the country).

Oh, yes, one of Bill and Rosalile Michaud’s daughters was spending the day with us too. Susan and Mark played well together. No problem there.

Merle drug in three 10 gallon cans of water, put them in the corner of the kitchen and said he hoped that would be enough to get me by because he was going to have to help the well repair people and wouldn’t have time to get me more.

Believe me, I rationed that water. It was going to have to “do” for breakfast dishes, washing the separator and getting dinner for eight people of assorted sizes and appetites.

I was down to the last can of water when Mark and Susan came to ask me if they could do some painting. I was happy to set them up on the card table with some water color paints, books and two glasses of precious water to clean their brushes. They were soon painting away in complete contentment.

The morning flew by and at a few minutes till noon I went to that last can to dip out a pitcher full to pour in the water glasses on the table.

What in the world? The water was bright pink! It seems my young artists thought the can of water was a fine place to clean their paint brushes.

Now What? My mind was racing. . .

I went to the cupboard. Yes, I had a couple of packages of raspberry Kool Aid!

Never mind if there was snow on the ground. Doesn’t everyone serve Kool Aid in the winter time?

Since warm water for washing up was in the tea kettle on the back of the cook stove, no one suspiconed a reason for Kool Aid.

That memory came back to me Sunday when all of a sudden the electricity was off. I was glad I was planning on cold leftovers for my noon meal.

We often don’t appreciate things in our life until we don’t have them, do we?

Sometimes, we just have to “make do” with what we have.

But - when you have dinner at my house you might want to pass on the Kool Aid!