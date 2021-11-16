Legislative Update with Julie Slama

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Happy Veterans Day, District 1!

As we celebrate another Veterans Day, we take time out of our busy schedules to recognize the sacrifices made by those who answered the call of duty to serve our country. To all the veterans reading this week’s column, thank you for your service. You are true patriots and deserve to be recognized every day of the year, not just on November 11th.

We are blessed in District 1 to be the home of thousands of veterans. Veterans make up 7.9 percent of the population in Johnson County, 9.5 percent in Nemaha, 10.4 percent in Otoe, 11 percent in Pawnee, and 11.9 percent in Richardson. When you include the families of these brave individuals, you will find that the majority of the people in our district have close ties to service members. This is something that we should all be proud of.

However, a mere “thank you” from those able to do more is not enough. Words are always appreciated, but actual actions are much more meaningful. In 2020, the Legislature was able to pass a bill that would exempt 50% of military retirement pay from income taxes, which was then followed up by the passage of LB 387, which completely exempted military retirement pay from our income tax rolls. We also passed LB 64, which benefits all retirees by phasing out income taxes on Social Security payments. I look forward to supporting and introducing more veteran-friendly legislation in sessions to come.

Celebrating Veterans Day provides us with a fresh reminder to be thankful for the freedoms that we have in our country and the courageous men and women who fight for the United States around the world. Make sure to thank a veteran this week for all they have done for our country. God Bless you for your service and sacrifice.

