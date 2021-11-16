Dogma Bustin' with Al Guenther

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

After accepting an endorsement and becoming a willing hostage of former President Donald J. Trump, in his campaign ad telecast on Omaha’s KETV, Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster touts “If Joe Biden doesn’t do his job, then governors must do theirs”.

Of course, mirroring his mentor, Herbster is attempting to speak in condescending terms of President Joe Biden’s job performance by condemning him for Nebraska currently being home to 60,000 illegal immigrants and that this situation is costing Nebraska $300,000,000 annually.

I must remind Mr. Herbster that the statistics he is quoting were most likely not compiled from President Joe Bidens short 10-month tenure in the highest office of the land. Statistical facts may be compiled concurrently, but not finalized until after the fact. Therefore, they are compiled and finalized from President Donald J. Trumps presidential tenure and others prior to Trump.

Mr. Herbster, I must also ask, “Who is creating the incentive for illegals to locate in Nebraska by employing and housing them?”

I must also remind Mr. Herbster that in 2016 Nebraska’s Republican U. S. Senator Mike Johanns along with Senator Joe Manchin of W. V. sought and got passage of the repeal of the Affordable Care Acts 1099 mandate. (H.R. 4.) The mandate was included in the ACA to enforce tax avoidance by businesses and assist in the funding of the ACA.

After the passage of H.R. 4, “How many livestock farms, produce farms, or other business across Nebraska who hire illegal immigrants are currently abusing the current 1099 MISC. to avoid payment of federal and state employer taxes such as matching social security contributions, Medicare and Medicaid? Or collection of state and federal income taxes and social security employee withholdings and payments?”

