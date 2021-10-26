September Journey with Phyllis Buell

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Anticipation

I watched the rain today, lots and lots of it. It almost seemed like night time hadn’t ended since the sky has stayed dark all day.

Rain was really cranking up in volume when church was over this morning. I waited till it let up just a little bit, grabbed an empty egg carton from the giving table, used it for an umbrella over my head, unlocked the car with the key fob and ran as fast as my 90 year old legs would take me!

This afternoon, I find myself anticipating a sunny day tomorrow. Enough of this liquid sunshine! I am glad I anticipated this day though and finished up planting my spring bulbs and putting away my big planters for the winter. I can’t take the credit for myself though. In all honesty, the weather forecaster was spot on with this prediction. I was anticipating the rain because all of the weather reports told me it would happen.

Anticipation is a strange word. I prefer to anticipate happy things and events. I have anticipated my full share of “not so pleasant” things in my lifetime, too. Everyone does. Seems to come with this territory called life.

On the happy side, I’m really joyfully anticipating the arrival of # 12 great grandchild. Boy or girl? We don’t know. The parents to be, Heidi and Brian are doing the old fashioned thing. They will find out when he or she arrives around Christmas time!

I’m happily anticipating all of the little trick or treaters that will arrive next Sunday evening. They had better hurry or I will have all of the treats eaten! I even bought some candy I don’t like so that wouldn’t happen. But - I decided to try one or two . . . and just like the TV ad, I did like it, after all. Hurry up Halloween.

Probably all of the farmers with crops still in the field anticipated a nap this afternoon following the heavy rains. They will have a few days to catch up on tasks that might have had to wait due to the big push to get the crops harvested and in the bins or the elevators. I’m anticipating it will be several days before the combines can roll again in this area.

Anticipation. We “look forward” to what it will bring us every day. And – every day, anticipation becomes reality, doesn’t it?