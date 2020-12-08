Laura A. Pieper, age 90

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Laura A. Pieper, 90, of Overland Park, Kan., passed away Nov. 30, 2020, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Laura was born Jan. 22, 1930, in the midst of a massive snowstorm in Syracuse.

The neighboring farmers had to help clean a path to the house for the doctor.

She grew up on a farm and lived the hard working life of a farm kid. Milking the cows and feeding the chickens had to be done before she left on her mile walk to school.

In the winter, her father would fell a tree across a creek so the walk to school was cut to a half of a mile. After high school, she was a teacher in a one room schoolhouse while she took college classes.

She met Norman Pieper, her husband of 57 years who preceded her in death.

They moved to Overland Park in 1959 and lived in a brand new development at 89th and Antioch where there was hardly a tree taller than six foot and cows grazed a couple of blocks away.

Over the years in Overland Park she made many friends. She led the Sewing Group at Overland Park Presbyterian Church for many years though she didn’t sew, but was good at directing.

She and the Sewing Group also raised money to help the church by running estate sales. She had a faithful crew and they turned out to help with her estate sale last year.

Family was the love of her life and her four sons were very devoted to her.

She is survived by her four sons and their families, including Dennis (Lisa), Shawnee, Kan., Dan (Louise), Overland Park, Kan., Lester (Diane), Stockton, Mo., and Roy, Overland Park, Kan. Also surviving are Katie (Blaine), Joe (Ellen), Michael (Katie), Hank (Justine), Annie (Ryan), Adam (Jody), Jered (Diana), Ellie (Ryan) and Kasey (Adam) and great grandchildren, James, Thomas, Alice, Claire, Alexander, Henry, Ruby and Avery.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Pauline (Fritzemeyer) Kraenow; brother, Marvin and grandson, Matthew.

A private burial will be held at the Park Hill Cemetery in Syracuse.

Memorials are suggested to St. John’s UCC in Syracuse. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse

