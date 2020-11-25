Linda Rae (Pope) Dunkle, age 73

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Linda Rae (Pope) Dunkle, of Hemet, Calif., was born Feb. 8, 1947, in Tecumseh, to Bruce and Arlene Pope. She passed away peacefully on Nov. 21, 2020, in Menifee, Calif.

Linda attended Syracuse High School. She married Robert “Bob” Dunkle on Aug. 17, 1963, and from that union they raised three children, Donn, Wendy and Terri.

Linda loved her family, her dogs and growing flowers.

She is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” of Hemet. Son, Donn (Julie); grandchildren Shannon and Nickolas, great granddaughter Jacqueline. Daughters Wendy (Jerrods) Adams, grandchildren Wesley and Ashley. Terri White and granddaughter Whitney. Brother James (Mary) and sister Sara (James) Rosenthal and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother William “Bill” Pope and her son-in-law Steve White.