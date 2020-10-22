Mary B. Gartner, age 96
Mary B. Gartner, 96, of Unadilla, passed away on Oct. 18, 2020, at the Syracuse Good Samaritan Center. She was born on July 22, 1924, to Fred & Susie (Mitchell) Frye in Syracuse.
Mary married Randall Gartner on Dec. 31, 1938, in Sidney, Iowa. She worked at the Dept. of Roads and later as a Unit Clerk at Bryan LGH. Mary enjoyed sewing, reading, gardening, baking and traveling with her family. She was a 4-H leader, active in the UMC Women’s Group and volunteered at Bryan LGH and later at the Syracuse Area Health Auxiliary Thrift Shop.
She is survived by her children: Gary (Gloria) Gartner, Nancy Petersen, Galen Gartner, Marlene (Jeff) Vidra; grandchildren: Jeff Petersen, Ryan Petersen, Jason Petersen, Travis (Valya) Gartner, Jordana (Brock) Hoegh, Harris Lehl, Hannah (Jim) Ahlstedt, Laura (Kevin) Sypal; 19 great grandchildren; Sister: Susie (Glen) Wyatt; Brother: Freddie (Loretta) Frye; sister-in-law: Peggy Brechtel; also many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, granddaughter: Dawn Schaer, sisters: Dorothy and Irene, brother: Sterling, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Ralph and Viola Gartner, Ernie and Arlene Gruber, Hantz and Averil Gartner; special friend: Ruth Wilhelm and Faithful Dog: Lucky.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Arrangements are by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE
