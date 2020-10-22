Mary B. Gartner, age 96

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Mary B. Gartner, 96, of Unadilla, passed away on Oct. 18, 2020, at the Syracuse Good Samaritan Center. She was born on July 22, 1924, to Fred & Susie (Mitchell) Frye in Syracuse.

Mary married Randall Gartner on Dec. 31, 1938, in Sidney, Iowa. She worked at the Dept. of Roads and later as a Unit Clerk at Bryan LGH. Mary enjoyed sewing, reading, gardening, baking and traveling with her family. She was a 4-H leader, active in the UMC Women’s Group and volunteered at Bryan LGH and later at the Syracuse Area Health Auxiliary Thrift Shop.

She is survived by her children: Gary (Gloria) Gartner, Nancy Petersen, Galen Gartner, Marlene (Jeff) Vidra; grandchildren: Jeff Petersen, Ryan Petersen, Jason Petersen, Travis (Valya) Gartner, Jordana (Brock) Hoegh, Harris Lehl, Hannah (Jim) Ahlstedt, Laura (Kevin) Sypal; 19 great grandchildren; Sister: Susie (Glen) Wyatt; Brother: Freddie (Loretta) Frye; sister-in-law: Peggy Brechtel; also many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, granddaughter: Dawn Schaer, sisters: Dorothy and Irene, brother: Sterling, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Ralph and Viola Gartner, Ernie and Arlene Gruber, Hantz and Averil Gartner; special friend: Ruth Wilhelm and Faithful Dog: Lucky.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Arrangements are by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE

