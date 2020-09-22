Linda Ann (Madsen) Holz, 76, Syracuse

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Linda Ann (Madsen) Holz was born June 18, 1944, in Omaha, to Edward and Claire Madsen. She passed away peacefully at home with family on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the age of 76.

She married Orvil “Dody” Holz on July 7, 1973, and from that union they raised five children: Ryan, Wally, Adam, Anthony and Lerie in Syracuse.

She was a very faithful person who was very active in the St. Paulinus Catholic Church Altar Society. She enjoyed helping with fundraisers and serving at the Matt Talbott Soup Kitchen in Lincoln She was active with the Syracuse Area Jaycees and the Massie Richards American Legion Auxiliary Post 100.

She was a day care provider for many years. She worked at American National, and First National Bank as a teller, worked in the kitchen at Syracuse Public School, and worked at the Good Samaritan Center until she retired in 2010.

She is survived by her children: son, Ryan and wife Crissy, and grandchildren Jacob, Jacque, Josh, Chris, Geoff and Matt; son, Wally and significant other Heather Kienow and grandchildren Tyler, Trenton; son, Adam and wife Lori and grandchildren Emily, Kyle, Carson; son, Anthony and wife Holly and grandchildren Andrew, Brooke; and daughter, Lerie. Also, sisters-in-law: Anna Knapp, Elaine (Doug) Carmichael, Loris Holz, Debra Black, Dorothy Langenhorst, Diana Baumeister; brothers-in-law: Matt Holz, Allen Holz, Randy Black, Robert Langenhorst, Mike Baumeister, Bruce Gill and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Claire; husband, Orvil; brothers: Jerry, Bill, Dave; and sister, Sharon; brother-in-law, Frederick; and sister-in-law, Kae Holz.

A public Mass of Christian Burial was to be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 1 p.m at St. Paulinus Catholic Church in Syracuse. The service was to be livestreamed on the St. Paulinus Facebook page. The link will be posted on the Fusselman website.

Visitation was to be held on Monday, Sept. 21, from 2 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home in Syracuse. A public Rosary was to be held at 6 p.m. at St. Paulinus Catholic Church. Family was to greet friends following the Rosary.

Memorials are suggested to St. Paulinus Catholic Church or American Legion Aux. Post 100.

Arrangements are by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home in Syracuse.

Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com