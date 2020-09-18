Howard Mark Diamon, 99, Syracuse

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Howard Mark Diamon, 99, passed away at the Good Samaritan Center in Syracuse, on Sept. 15, 2020, with his daughter, Dianne, at his side. He was born to parents Charles and Charlotte (Brown) Diamon on Sept. 4, 1921, in Iron River, Wisc.

Howard continued to live and work in Iron River until he met the love of his life, Violet Lauri. On Jan. 17, 1942, Howard and Violet married in Seattle, Wash. Then just nine months later, on Oct. 8, 1942, Howard joined the U.S. Army. He proudly served with the 486th Engineer’s Heavy Shop Company in Europe until Dec. 3, 1945.

After the war, he and Violet returned to Iron River, where they bought and worked a farm. When he was offered a job as an electrician and plumber for General Electric, Howard moved his young family to Nebraska where they stayed until he retired.

After vacationing in Minnesota for many years, Howard and Violet decided to make it their home. There, he enjoyed selling or renting houses he remodeled; but Howard was never happier than when he was fishing, every morning and night, at their cabin on Pelican Lake.

Through their 72 years of marriage, Howard and Violet were never apart. Working side by side, they put their skills to work building homes for themselves, family and friends. In their later years, they took up quilting and were extremely proud of the more than 200 quilts that they hand made for loved ones. Howard often joked about his tender, aching fingertips, caused by needle pokes while hand stitching, but in reality, each stitch he made was a labor of love.

By simply being the quiet, kind man he was, Howard touched more lives than he would ever know. Recently his oldest grandson said, "I know I wouldn't be half the man I am without his love and guidance", a sentiment echoed by innumerable family members. Howard was, in every sense of the word, a true gentleman.

Howard is survived by his daughters Alaena Diamon of Cincinnati, Ohio; Dianne Steil of Syracuse; Doreen Steffen of Nebraska City; Sherri Diamon and her husband Mark Ristuben of Onalaska, Wisc.; 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife, Violet, his parents, Charles and Charlotte, his brothers, Charles Jr. and Marvin and his sons-in-law, Theodore Leutschaft, Gerald Steil and Marvin Steffen.

