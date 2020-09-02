Marcia J. Staube, 60, Syracuse

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Marcia J. Straube, 60 of Douglas, passed away on Aug. 29, 2020, at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln. She was born to Deryl and Marfae (Henning) Wergin on July 26, 1960, in Beatrice.

Marcia married Bob Straube on May 16, 1992, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Beatrice. She worked at Casey’s General Store in Palmyra. Marcia enjoyed cooking, baking and word puzzles.

She is survived by her husband: Bob Straube; mother: Marfae Wergin; sister-in-law: Amy Wergin; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Bill and Jane Straube, Susan and Mike Dreher; Nieces and Nephews: Rachel Wergin, Michael Wergin, Alyssa Pravecek, Taylor Straube, Andy Straube, Matt Dreher, Mallory Dreher; great niece: Aubrey Pravecek; Mother-in-law: Evelyn Straube; also three aunts, an uncle and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, brothers: Gary Wergin and Douglas Wergin and father-in-law: Wayne Straube.

Public funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 5 at 11:00 A.M. at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Palmyra. Masks required and state guidelines will be followed. The service will also be livestreamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page. Casual dress is recommended.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Arrangements are by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com