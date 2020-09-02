Lola Jean Davison, 83, Syracuse

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Lola Jean Davison, 83 of Syracuse, passed away on Aug. 28, 2020, at the Syracuse Good Samaritan Center.

She was born on Jan. 26, 1937, to Chester and Edna (Heather) Parker in Syracuse.

Lola Jean married Marvin J. Davison on June 25, 1955, in Syracuse. She worked for many years at Wheaton Tubing. Lola Jean was a member of the Syracuse United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her grandchildren: Deana Irwin (Kevin Rohlfs); Melinda (Dave) Gronenthal, Tonia Beason, James Davison; great grandchildren: Lane Rohlfs, Brittany Warren, Melody Warren, Sierra Bender, Angel Gillock; and six great great grandchildren; sister: Lorraine Seyersdahl; also many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, step-daughter: Marletta Mounce; sister: Vivian Kreifels; brothers-in-law: Richard Seyersdahl and Henry Kreifels.

Private funeral services were to be held on Friday, Sept. 4 at 10:30 a.m. at the Syracuse United Methodist Church.

It was to be livestreamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page.

Public graveside services were to be held at 11:15 a.m. at Park Hill Cemetery in Syracuse.

Visitation was to be held on Thursday, Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. at

the funeral home in Syracuse.

Memorials are suggested to family for later designation.

Arrangements are by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home of Syracuse.

Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com