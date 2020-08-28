Eugene “Gene” Ray Noell, 75, Murray

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Eugene “Gene” Ray Noell, age 75 of Murray, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Gene was born on Nov. 21, 1944, to RA and Sylvia Florence (Lancaster) Noell in Nebraska City.

No Services will be held at this time.

His final resting place will be at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Murray Christian Church or Murray Fire and Rescue.

