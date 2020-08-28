Ronald F. Wright, 87, Nebraska City

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Ronald F. Wright, age 87 of Nebraska City, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at his home.

He was born on June 9, 1933, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City; the son of John Oliver and Lillian (Lockett) Wright. He attended school in Dunbar, NE and graduated from Dunbar High School with the Class of 1953.

On June 18, 1955, Ron was united in marriage to Donna L. Schneider at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Dunbar and to this union two children were born: Janey and David.

He began his career at Otoe Foods/Morton House Kitchens during his high school years.

He continued his work there and was promoted to Meat Supervisor.

He was deeply loved and respected by those that worked under him and with him. After Morton House was purchased by Lipton Tea Co., he continued his employment there, retiring after a total of 35 years.

He later worked at American Meter Co. until his health began to fail. Ronald was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Donna Wright of Nebraska City; children: Janey L. Ulmer and husband Ron of LaVista, and David M. Wright and wife Lorinda of Percival, Iowa; seven grandchildren: Kristin Haas (Kyle) of Rochester, Minn., Jeffery Ulmer of Rochester, Minn., Scott Ulmer (Jiaxn Liu) of Olathe, Kan., Larissa Allison (Matthew) of Papillion, Tanya Sharp (Mike) of Albion, Nebr., Clinton Wright (Glenda) of Northboro, Iowa, and Bradley Wright (Leslie) of Sidney, Iowa; great-grandchildren: Madison Haas, Dayna Sharp, Austin Sharp, Carter Sharp, Allison Sharp, Mia Wright, Tristan Wright, Damian Wright and Chloee Wright; step great-grandchildren: Kassie, Zach, Victoria, Skylee, Devlin, Kolton, Kealey and Kailey; four step great-great grandchildren; sister Minnie Siemers of Kansas City, Mo.; other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: John Wright, Jr., Leon Wright and Joan Mather.

A Mass of Christian Burial was to be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nebraska City. Burial was to follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The family was to greet friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30 at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m.

Memorials may be given to the family for future designation.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.