Leona K. Post, 85, Syracuse

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Leona K. Post, 85, of Syracuse, passed away on Aug. 25, 2020, at the Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln. She was born on July 30, 1935, to Jacob and Engel Mueller on the farm near Elmwood. The family later moved near the Syracuse area. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at North Branch Church near Avoca. She attended country school and graduated from Syracuse High School in 1953. She taught country school for two years. Leona married Roland Post in 1955. They moved to Roland’s family farm and had 5 sons with the youngest dying at four months.

She was a member of Luther Memorial Church, taught Sunday School, served on church council, member of Southwest Sally’s Extension Club and FCE Northeast Juniors.

Roland and Leona retired from the farm and moved into Syracuse. She worked for 17 years at the Community Memorial Hospital and was a volunteer at the thrift store.

She is survived by her sons: Randy (Cindy) Post of Syracuse, Craig (Joette) of Columbus, Leslie (Kelli) of Lincoln, David (Laura) of Omaha; grandchildren: Austin (Heather) Post, Megan (Don) Anderson, Eric Post, Erin Post, Tyler (Brenda) Post, Sarah (Josh) Root, Heather (fiancé Collin) Post, Collin Post, Justin (Kristen) Johnson, Deidra (Tiffany) Shestak; great grandchildren: Gracie and Olivia Anderson, Brogan Root, Holden and Eva Post; sisters: Dorothy Lawson, Alvina Harms, Pauline Huber, Shirley Whitney; and brother: Kenneth (Jan) Mueller.

She was preceded in death by husband: Roland, son: Brian, parents: Jacob and Engel Mueller, in-laws: Theis and Anna Post, brothers-in-law: Vard Lawson, Kenneth Harms, Ben Huber and Robert Whitney.

Private family service will be held on Friday, Aug. 28 at 10:30 a.m. It will be livestreamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page. Public graveside services will be held at 11:15 a.m. at the Park Hill Cemetery in Syracuse.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home in Syracuse.

Memorials are suggested to Luther Memorial Church or Tabitha Hospice Foundation.

Arrangements are by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home in Syracuse.

Condolences to www. fusselmanallenharvey.com