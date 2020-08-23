Shirley M. Rockel, 91, Lincoln

Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Shirley M. Rockel, 91, of Lincoln, died Aug. 20, 2020, in Lincoln. She was born on July 23, 1929 to Wilson and Farrall (Burgess) Powell in Nebraska City.

Shirley was a member of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, American Legion Aux. Post #3, 8/40, all BNSF organizations, Lincoln Gem & Mineral Club and the Welfare Society Inc.

She is survived by her children (spouses), Kevin J. (Kathrine) Schwartman of Lincoln and Karla J. (John) Banister of Marysville, Kan.; grandchildren: Talia, Erik, Anthony, Daniel (Victoria); great grandchildren, Addie & James; step children (spouses), Gary (Vicki) Rockel, Rhonda Parker, Judy (Frank) Turner all of Lincoln, Sharon (Jon) Van Heusen of Syracuse; step grandchildren; step great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her first husband, Robert “Bob” J. Schwartman; husband, William G. Rockel; and brother, Burgess Eugene Powell

Viewing was to have been 3-8 p.m. Monday (family present 7-8 p.m.) at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Graveside services were to be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Lincoln Memorial Park

Memorials to Shirley’s family. Condolences may be left @ www.bmlfh.com.