Paul “Rick” R. Wassenberg, Jr., 67, of Unadilla

Paul “Rick” R. Wassenberg Jr., age 67 of Unadilla, passed away on Aug. 20, 2020, in Lincoln following a valiant battle with cancer since March 2020. He was born on May 24, 1953, to Paul R. Wassenberg Sr., and Betty (Schroller) Wassenberg in Marysville, Kan.

Rick married Arliss Schmoldt on Aug. 3, 1987, in West Point. Together with Arliss they owned The Bar in Unadilla.

He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and playing poker with his friends.

He loved spending time at his mother’s cabin in the Poudre Canyon, Colo. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife: Arliss Wassenberg of Unadilla; daughters: Stacie (Jim) Ellenbecker of Marysville, Kan., Tara (Brad) Hanes of Weeping Water, Katie Wassenberg of Lincoln; grandchildren: Jason Wassenberg, Madalyn Ellenbecker, Joseph Ellenbecker, Beckett Hanes; great granddaughter: Cheyenne Wassenberg; siblings: Frank (Carey) Wassenberg of Severance, Colo.., Margo Brown and significant other Scott of Fort Collins, Colo., Jed (Connie) Wassenberg of Severance, Colo.; aunts: Opal Holle, Donna Tvrdy and Martha Meier.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son: Nickolaus Wassenberg.

Visitation was to be

held on Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home in Syracuse.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Marysville, Kan.

In Lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Unadilla Rescue Squad or CEDARS Home for Children.

Arrangements are by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home of Syracuse

