Syracuse Journal-Democrat

Beulah V. Patton, 96, of Syracuse, passed away on Aug. 15, 2020, in Syracuse. She was born on July 17, 1924, to Gabe & Dorothy (Fuhrer) Maddy in Bennet.

Beulah married Mark Patton on Aug. 24, 1942, in Bennet.

She worked in the Syracuse Sale Barn café, had an extensive catering business, and worked as a dietitian at the Syracuse Hospital. She was famous for her cream puffs. Beulah enjoyed playing cards with the Ball Girls card club. She was also involved with the United Methodist Church Women, Hospital Thrift Store and Meals on Wheels.

She is survived by her son: Mark Patton and friend Carol Collier of Bennet, daughter: Nadine (David) Coakley of Nixa, Mo.; grandchildren: Lisa Marie (Matthew) Tessau, Randi (Kyle) Genuchi; great grandchildren: Benjamin, Samuel and Drew Tessau, Maddy & Rosie Genuchi; also many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Mark, grandsons: Jason and Christopher Coakley, sister: Valora Kroese and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Private services were to be held on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. at the Syracuse United Methodist Church. The service was to be livestreamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page.

Visitation were to be held on Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home in Syracuse.

Memorials are suggested to the Syracuse United Methodist Church or Good Samaritan Center.

Arrangements are by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE

Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com