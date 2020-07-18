Jeremy G. Lane, 37, Lincoln

Jeremy G. Lane, 37, of Lincoln, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Jeremy was born on Feb. 7, 1983, to Brian and Vicki Lane. He graduated from Nebraska City High School in 2003.

Jeremy is survived by one son, Dakota McGlade; Father: Brian Lane; Sisters; April (Border) Blevins, Angela Lane, and Amanda (Lane) Crewdson. He is proceeded in death by his mother, Vicki Lane.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 25th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Nebraska City. Any memorials should be directed to the family.