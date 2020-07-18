Gertrude Helen Scudder. 106, Nebraska City

Gertrude Helen Scudder was born Feb. 9, 1914, in Nebraska City to William Mark and Cecil Elizabeth (Cooney) Burton.

She graduated from Nehawka High School and married Albert Scudder Jan. 23, 1933.

They had four children, Marilyn, Marcena, Arlene and Bob.

Gertrude worked for 25 years at Pendleton Woolen Mills in Nebraska City and volunteered at the Ambassador Care Center for 40 years.

She cleaned houses and sewed for others.

She loved sewing, reading, bingo and Husker sports.

Gertrude lived a life of service.

She was always putting others before herself. While she was never rich in the monetary means, she was very wealthy in the life she lived.

She loved her family and friends and loved living in Nebraska City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant daughters, Marilyn and Marcena; daughter, Arlene Heng at age 45; brother, Bob Burton; sisters, Jean Nacy, Mildred Stones and Gwen Spangler.

Survivors include her son, Bob (Kathy) Scudder of Omaha; son in law, Bob (Bonnie) Heng of Lincoln; 11 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren and 14 great great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.

Gertrude died July 14, 2020, at The Ambassador at the age of 106 years, 5 months and 5 days.

The family wants to give special thanks for all of the staff at the Ambassador Care Center for loving “Gertie” and giving her the best of care.

There will be no viewing or visitations.

Private family graveside services will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Nehawka.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com. Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.