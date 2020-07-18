Donald C. Kurtzer, Jr., 69, Nebraska City

Donald C. Kurtzer, Jr., age 69 of Nebraska City passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln.

Don was born on July 14, 1951, in Lincoln; the son of Donald Charles, Sr. and Dora Wilma (Pope) Kurtzer. He grew up and attended school in Lincoln, graduating from Lincoln Northeast High School with the Class of 1969. He then went on to Milford Community College where he graduated in Construction Management.

Don was united in marriage to Deborah A. Hegedus on Jan. 10, 1985, in Lincoln.

For the last eight years, Don had been working for the U.S. Postal Service in Nebraska City.

Prior to his employment at the post office, he owned and operated Allied Refuse Services which he started in September of 1990.

He began his career in refuse service in Lincoln, NE with his dad owning and operating D & D Refuse Service.

Don enjoyed all things outdoors, and loved hunting and fishing with his sons and grandchildren. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited. He was a firm believer in Jesus Christ, and it was important to him that all of his loved ones came to know him as their personal savior.

He is survived by his wife Deborah Kurtzer of Nebraska City; children: Steve Palmer (Heather) of Overland Park, Kan., Staci Kurtzer (Brent Jackson) of Omaha, Justin Kurtzer (Sandy Kirchner) of Lincoln, Ryan Kurtzer and Sarah Kurtzer of Nebraska City, Janelle Mueller (Justin) of Lincoln, Jordan Kurtzer (Brittany) of Lincoln, Austin Kurtzer (Tylane) of Nebraska City, Madison Kurtzer of Nebraska City and Kelson Kurtzer (Rebecca) of Nebraska City; 20 beautiful grandchildren, and his beloved German Shorthair, “Pete”.

He is also survived by his siblings: Dan Kurtzer (Jackie) of Lincoln, Diane Kurtzer (Jim Schultz) of Lincoln, Darice Kurtzer-Anderson (Dan) of Kingwood, Texas, Dayne Kurtzer-Hammer (John) of Owatonna, Minn. and Dale Kurtzer (Lindy) of Lincoln; mother and father-in-law: Jack and Arlene Hegedus of Lincoln; brothers and sisters-in-law: Diana and Steve Schulte of Ashland, and Mark and Kristine Hegedus of Lancaster, Calif.; other family and many friends.

Don was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, at Christ Place Church in Lincoln with Rev. Nathan Kroll officiating.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in charge of the arrangements.