Betty Jean Dudley, 77, Nebraska City

Betty Jean Dudley, age 77, of Nebraska City, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at her home. Betty was born March 11, 1943, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Otis and Myrtle (Rudder) Allen.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time outdoors, listening to music, watching movies, cooking, gardening and spending the holidays with her family.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Delmar Aaron Dudley of Tarkio, Mo.

She is survived by two daughters, Paula (Owens) Bell and husband Robert of Lincoln, and Danielle (Panko) Southard and husband Jason of Nebraska City; son, Bryan Panko of Nebraska City; grandchildren, Michael Smith, Amanda Nguyen, Ashley Wagner, Drew Southard, Eli Southard, Lexi Southard, Bridgett Panko, Aubryanna Panko; four great grandchildren, sister, Joyce Ware of David City; brothers, Roger Allen of Lincoln, and Leroy Allen of Palmyra; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. There will be no visitation. A private family inurnment will be held at Leavenworth National Cemetery in Leavenworth, Kan., at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com. Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.