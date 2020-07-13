Travis J. VanLaningham, 37 of Cook, passed away on July 8, 2020 at the Syracuse Hospital. He was born on Dec. 19, 1982 to April Hall and Paul VanLaningham in Beatrice. Travis married Julie Katelman on Sept. 21, 2019 in Lincoln. He enjoyed fishing, camping, grilling and had a large collection of knives. He was a devoted father and raised his son by himself until marrying Julie. Most of all Travis loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife: Julie VanLaningham; son: Brandyn VanLaningham; step-children: Haley and William Miles; mother: April Hall; father: Kevin Lamb; siblings: Robi (John) McKenzie, Cassidy (Katie) Lamb; nieces and nephews: Noah, Izic, Max and Jaxi McKenzie, Natalie Chico, Aubry and Adrian Lamb; grandparents: Deloris Sutherland, Betty and Dennis VanLaningham Sr., also many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Richard Sutherland, Colleen and Roby Lamb. A visitation was to have been held on Sunday, July 12 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.. at the funeral home in Syracuse. Memorials may be directed to the VanLaningham family or GofundMe. Arrangements by: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE Condolences to www. fusselmanallenharvey.com