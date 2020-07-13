Marion Thomas “Pete” Sutton, 87 of Syracuse, passed away on July 6, 2020, at his home. He was born June 3, 1933, to C.E. and Zelma (Pierce) Sutton of Louisville.

Pete married his beloved wife, Neva “Jean” (Ruhge) on Nov. 15, 1954. Pete loves his family and always had a special place in his heart for all of his grandchildren. Pete spent most of his life working as a mechanic. He retired from Texas Gulf in 1971 after 24 years of service. He served as a volunteer on the Avoca Fire Department or over 20 years. There were no strangers, as far as Pete was concerned. He was always able to find something in common with everyone. If you were really special, he’d leave you with a wink. He had a real love for music, working on cars, God, family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Neva “Jean” (Ruhge) Sutton of Syracuse; brothers Bill (Jean) Sutton, Mammoth, Il. and Bob (Trudy) Sutton, Louisville; Son John (Linda) Sutton, Syracuse. Daughters Shirley Renken, Syracuse, Mary (Bertie) Crook, Avoca, and Doris (Luther) Gunnels, Weeping Water, 16 grandchildren: Angie (Tracy) Proctor, Jonas (Kerri) Sutton, Evan (Becca) Crook, Scott (Jill) Crook, Cole (Heather) Crook, Sara (Grover) Pryor, Michelle (Ben) Burdin, Heather (Bob) Curtis. 18 great-grandchildren: Tanner, Tyler, Trevor, Drew, Jayda, Cael, Ledger, Nyles, Kayla, Ryder, Rayne, Zach, Dylan, Libby, Ryder, Ava, Brantley, Dylan.

Pete is preceded in death by: parents C.E. And Zelma Sutton; twin brothers Marvin and Darwin Sutton, brothers Wilber, Kenneth, and Richard Sutton; sisters Eileen Sprieck and Ruth Sjorgen; and grandson Jared Gunnels.

Memorials are suggested to the family of Pete and Jean Sutton. All memorials will be donated to “Jared’s Angels” in memory of Pete Sutton. There will be no visitation. A celebration of life will be held at noon Aug. 22, 2020 at the Avoca Town Hall. Leave online messages for Marion’s family at NebraskaCremation.com.