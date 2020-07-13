Dorothy McWilliams, 93, formerly of Syracuse

Dorothy McWilliams (93) passed away 6/25/2020 in Redding, Calif. She was born in Colfax, Mo., to William and Cleadith Dunlap. She married Harold McWilliams in 1946. Her first job was egg candler at Blue Star Foods in Iowa, she then went on to get her cosmetology license.

Around 1951 Dorothy and Harold moved to Torrance, Calif., where she created a loving home to raise her family of 2 daughters. After 30 years in California, they returned to Syracuse, back to their roots. In 2011, they moved to northern California to be with their immediate family.

Dorothy loved to cook, crochet and play cards. She was very involved with the VFW Auxiliary, and volunteering at the St. Johns United Church of Christ.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 74 years, Harold McWilliams, daughters Rita McWilliams (Ron Madewell), Karen Lytle (John Lytle), 5 grandchildren and a sister Marylee Pearson.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 18, at noon at the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Chapel in Syracuse. It will also be livestreamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook Page. Burial to follow at Park Hill Cemetery Syracuse.

Pallbearers will be Danny McWilliams, Charlie McWilliams, David McWilliams, Keith McWilliams, Jeff Vogt, Ashly Oelke.

Memorials may be given In Memory of Dorothy McWilliams to Alzheimer’s Association. ALZ.org

Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE

Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com