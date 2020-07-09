Linda Kay Versaw, 69, of Lincoln

Linda Kay Versaw, age 69, of Lincoln, went to sing and dance with the angels on Sunday July 5, 2020.

Linda was born Sept. 15, 1950, to Walter and Charlene Halm.

Linda is survived by her loving husband Gene Versaw; children, Jeff Chromy, Michelle (Tom) Herold; step-children, Glen (Katherine) Versaw, Martin (Melanie) Versaw; Siblings, Cheryl (Jim) Pierce, Joyce (John) Ekstein, Susan (Bob) Breeling, Karen (Gary) Pierce, Shelley Davis; grandchildren, Collin Johnson, Andrew Johnson, Nathan Versaw, Grace Versaw, Brynlee Versaw; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.

Private services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512, but will be live streamed for the public.

A public interment will take place at 3 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Park.

Go to www. lincolnfh.com for more information.