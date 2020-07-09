Henry F. Wellensiek, 97 of Syracuse, passed away on July 4, 2020, at the Syracuse Good Samaritan Center.

He was born on March 2, 1923 to Henry C. andLouise (Schacht) Wellensiek at home near Syracuse.

Henry served honorably in the US Army. After returning home he married Marilyn Eden on February 15, 1950 in Burr.

Henry farmed and had Henry’s Trailer Sales.

He served on the School Board for District 26, Farmers Elevator Board and was a 4-H Leader.

He loved his family and will be remembered as a phenomenal father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

He is survived by his wife: Marilyn Wellensiek; children: Janice Tompkins, Karl Wellensiek, Henry C. (Cathy) Wellensiek, Lee (Sharon) Wellensiek; grandchildren: Marc (Christine) Tompkins, Jill (Phil) Lisius, Eric Wellensiek, Louise (Taylor) Ryle; 6 great grandchildren; step grandchildren: PJ Bryant, Aaron (Erica) Bryant; 6 step great grandchildren: sister-in-law: Hilda Wellensiek; also many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter-in-law: Denise Wellensiek, 1 brother and 5 sisters.

A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 11, at 2 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page.

Burial will be in the Park Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home in Syracuse.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse.

