Syracuse model conquers runways in New York and Milan

Veronica Barreto-Rosa, CherryRoad Media

Young Syracuse model, Katelyn Smith, conquered two of the world’s most famous fashion runways in New York City and Milan, modeling for world-renowned designers.

What may take years for other people, the 16-year-old accomplished in a short time.

Her first ever experience with modeling was when Smith got the opportunity to make a dress entirely out of duct tape and wore it on the runway for a 4-H event.

But, it wasn't until February 2020 that, wanting to take a bigger opportunity, Smith went to the Omaha Fashion Week casting. That experience changed it all.

There, she met a scouting agent from Develop Model Management and decided to sign with the agency.

Smith said she did not know much about the industry, but she started looking up other models. Also, she was very interested in the boot camps she received.

However, the beginning of his career went hand in hand with the pandemic.

But that did not stop her, and Smith took the opportunity to make her portfolio stronger with outside photos.

Smith was eventually signed at Select Model Management in Chicago and then Women Management New York.

In New York, Smith modeled for Proenza Schouler in the NY Fashion Week. Smith said she could not believe that she was modeling with other known models.

“I am doing something that a lot of people don’t have the opportunity to do. I enjoyed it so much. The coolest thing that I’ve ever done in my life,” said Smith.

Even though Smith has accomplished these many things at a young age, she said that she always says that she comes from a farm in Syracuse, Nebraska.

Laughing, she expressed that many times people have asked her where Nebraska is located and she's always happy to explain.

In September, shortly after modeling in NY, Smith went to Milan, Italy, to model for Hugo Boss.

Her mom, Karla Smith, said she was very nervous about it, but the family was very supportive.

Develop Model Management agent Alyssa Dilts has been her agent from the beginning of her modeling career. Because Smith is too young, Dilts had to chaperone her on her international journey.

Smith's life is not just limited to modeling, as she is active in school sports such as track and field, volleyball, and basketball. She also says that she has a special love for 4H.

Smith wants to focus on finishing high school and hopes, in the future, to continue doing more collaborations in New York.