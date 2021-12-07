Keith McWilliams, Syracuse Fire Department

Members of the Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department are thrilled to put into service a new fleet of essential safety equipment used by fire personnel when responding to emergencies. Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) air packs provide safe, fresh air to responders when exposed to dangerous environments, including fires, chemical spills, hazardous material responses, and grain or dusty environments. This essential equipment protects responders, and the technical advances in the SCBA units allow responders to react quickly and safely.

The previous packs used by the department have passed the manufacturer's recommended lifespan and have been scheduled to be replaced. Unfortunately, an attempt at a grant program offered through the Federal Emergency Management Agency was unsuccessful in offsetting the expense of the 22 units. As a result, the City of Syracuse and the Rural Fire District budgeted General Funds to cover the cost.

Thanks to the tremendous support to the department through annual fundraising events like the Spring Fireman's Dance and Ice Cream Stand at the county fair, along with memorials and donations from our community, the volunteers utilized fundraising dollars to upgrade 4 of the 22 packs to include thermal imaging capabilities allowing responders the ability to detect residents and fellow responders in low vision emergencies. The remaining packs can be upgraded in the future as resources become available.

Thank you to our community for the support in keeping our volunteers safe while we protect and serve our district and others.