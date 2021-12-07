Syracuse Area Health North Campus Clinic, Pharmacy now open

Submitted News

The Syracuse Area Health North Campus Clinic and Pharmacy opens Monday, December 6, on Highway 50. The updated facility replaces the healthcare system’s current Weeping Water Clinic and offers enhanced family medicine services, X-ray imaging and a retail pharmacy. The new clinic and pharmacy are located at 7512 Highway 50, Weeping Water, Nebraska; a location chosen for its accessibility and convenience.

“The expansion and relocation of the Weeping Water Clinic allows us to better serve all of the surrounding communities with an improved level of care,” said Mike Harvey, Syracuse Area Health CEO. “As our communities grow and change, so do healthcare needs. The North Campus facility allows healthcare to grow with patients as needs evolve. We look forward to better serving Southeast Nebraska with expanded medical services and accessibility.”

Additions include state-of-the-art X-ray equipment so patients can receive imaging without traveling to another facility, a service that wasn’t available at the previous clinic. The on-site retail pharmacy allows patients to pick up prescriptions at the same place they receive care and also offers over-the-counter medications and a convenient drive-through.

Call 402-267-5330 to schedule primary care appointments or submit requests through the Syracuse Area Health patient portal. Shop our selection of over-the-counter medications at the new retail pharmacy. To learn more details about the retail pharmacy soft opening, including if your prescription plan is currently accepted, visit syracuseareahealth.com.

# # #

About Syracuse Area Health:

Syracuse Area Health has a rich history of providing high quality, cost effective healthcare to all individuals seeking medical care and is proud to serve Southeast Nebraska. We are committed to growing to fit the needs of our community and continuing to provide the best possible care for our friends, family, and neighbors for years to come. Visit www.syracuseareahealth.com to learn more about our hospital, clinics and services.