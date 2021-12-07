Palmyra News, 12-10

Barb Wilhelm

12-11, Library Open 9 – 11 a.m.

12-13, Fire & Rescue mtg 7 – 9 p.m.

12-16, Library Open 5 – 7 p.m.

Gym – Schroeder 5th grade BB 5:30 – 7 p.m.

The All Fund Drive letters have went out. Every donation is appreciated; you’re helping to make a great community even better. Thank you in advance!

Continued get well wishes to everyone, no matter what ails you. Covid statistics are getting harder to pin down, but please, continue to check on your friends and neighbors to see what they might need. We need to keep those lines of communication open.

There was a large turnout for the Food Bank distribution last Wednesday. Good news! They will continue coming to Unadilla for the year 2022. It will always be the first Wednesday of the month. If Lincoln Public schools are closed due to inclement weather, the Food Bank will also be closed. For current updates, check our FB page, Unadilla Bill-Groundhog Celebration.

We celebrated Perry Stoner’s milestone birthday Saturday night, along with family and friends. He grew up in Unadilla and don’t think he’s ever missed a Groundhog Day. You may recognize him from NETV or from announcing the Groundhog Parade. Here’s to many, many more Perry!

So sad to report the passing of Donna (Callaway) Thoms and Harold McWilliams. Condolences to both families.

Welcome to Kirsten & Brian Walter who have opened Forge Fitness in the Community Center. It’s good to see more activity there.

Happy Birthday to Michael Bowersmith, Dave Hall, and Renee Jensen on 12-10, Peggy Leefers and Augustus Hinrichsen on 12-11, Bill Kea on 12-12, Don Halbasch on 12-13, Jonna Pester on 12-15, and Dylan Bartling and Leah Lewis on 12-16.

Friday, 12-9-1921, The Otoe Union: Workers at the Wilson packing house in Nebr. City went on strike leaving 1000 hogs ready for processing. J.D. Anderson was called as a federal juror. W.F. Yeigh purchased the Pleasant Hill church building for its lumber. Mary (Fair) Avery died and was buried in the Unadilla cemetery.