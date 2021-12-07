Palmyra News, 12-10

Jackie Thomson-Bremer

Welcome to winter! It’s supposed to be spring that ‘Comes in like a Lion’. Something got mixed up.

Five gentlemen had their retirements honored December 4 at the Embassy Suites with a dinner and presentation of plaques for their combined 128 years of service on their local Farmer’s Cooperative Boards. Palmyran Duane Bremer received his honor for serving 30 total years (on and off) of the Farmer’s Cooperative Boards, starting shortly after graduating high school in 1973. During his service he saw and helped implement many changes. Congratulations Duane, Greg, Mark, Jeff, and Gale!

Organizations

Palmyra Youth Group Go Shopping

By Jackie Thomson-Bremer

The Palmyra Youth Group gathered to go shopping for items on the wish lists of the youth living at the Masonic Eastern Star Home for Youth. The youth enjoy this time of year because they know they are helping to make another person their age have a better holiday than they may have had without their help. There is a LOT that goes into the evening – collecting donations, being able to give each youth $20/25 dollars to spend on the youth whose name they received, gathering the youth, getting parental drivers, making sure the youth get a bite to eat (with their own money). If you are one that donated, THANK YOU so much (you really have no idea how important this cause is throughout the whole year)!

Santa Arrives in Palmyra

By Jackie Thomson-Bremer

Santa took a little tour of Palmyra with a couple of the fire trucks, Palmyra Jr/Sr High Band, and golf cart/atv parade, on his way from the Palmyra Fire Barn to his chair in Taggart Park’s gazebo, all set and ready for him to meet the local children. Approximately seventy five youth were able to spend a few minutes telling Santa their wishes for Christmas. The Palmyra Jr/Sr High Choirs sang several holiday tunes while an audience listened.

Palmyra Presbyterian Church

By Jackie Thomson-Bremer

The Palmyra Presbyterian Church held their ‘annual’ caroling/potluck/talent night on December 5th. The 20ish carolers rode around Palmyra on a hayrack pulled by Jerry Wallen. The local elderly/shut-ins benefited from small care packages from the church. The Jr/Sr High Sunday school class put the goodies together earlier in the day. The talent portion of the evening included Liatris playing her beautiful Bass, Mary and Steve told a story, Dave wrote cursive backwards, Pam and Macy demonstrated holding a spoon on their noses, and Pam had a ‘Sweet’ trivial pursuit game.

A couple of months ago a challenge went out through the Homestead Presbytery for the Presbyterian Churches to put together ten disaster clean-up kits. The Palmyra Presbyterian Church came through for the challenge. Thank You!

Panama Quilt Guild

By Jackie Thomson-Bremer

The next meeting will be December 14, at 7pm, at the Panama Presbyterian Church. Darlene will be teaching the group how to make a woven star decoration. Please bring four different strips of fabric measuring 12”x3 ¼”. For the January 25th meeting, bring your 2019 challenge quilt ‘Solar Flare’ (if you still have it, or a photo of it).

Palmyra Senior Diners

By Jackie Thomson-Bremer

Just a reminder, the center will be closed on December 17th, 24th, and 31st.

Join us on December 15th at 11:30am to listen to the Palmyra Jr/Sr High School Choir sing Christmas music. If you wish to just attend and listen to the music, you are more than welcome. If you wish to eat with us at noon, please contact the center by Monday, December 13th by 11am. The meal for the day, subject to change, meatballs with gravy, glazed carrots, stewed tomatoes, pineapple with cottage cheese, and bread. (If you are over 60, the meal will be $4. If you are under 60, the meal will be $6.) Please come and show your support for the school’s music program.