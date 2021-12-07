Otoe County Youth Attends National 4-H Congress

Press Release

Cody Damme of Syracuse was one of 23 4-H youth chosen from to represent Nebraska at the 2021 National 4-H Congress. The event was held Nov. 26 to 30 in Atlanta, Ga.

National 4-H Congress is an award program, which provides recognition to 4-H youth for their outstanding performance and achievements in 4-H said Erin Steinhoff, Otoe County 4-H Extension Assistant.

The purpose of National 4-H Congress is to provide youth a high quality, relevant educational and cross-cultural experiences not otherwise obtainable within the state; provide an experience focused on current themes of high interest to youth; respond to the diversity of needs and program priorities from state to state; create a learning environment comfortable for youth coming from diverse backgrounds and program experiences; involve youth as full partners in planning, implementing and leading the program; “salute” the contributions that youth currently do and make in their communities now and in the future; and enhance visibility for the 4-H youth development program and Extension.

Nebraska delegates are selected for the trip to 4-H Congress by submitting an Achievement Application for state competition in one of five program areas.

The selected 4-H’ers can only represent Nebraska at National 4-H Congress in one program area. Youth must be between the ages of 15 and 19 years of age.

Damme was selected in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) program area.

For more information National 4-H Congress, please visit https://www.national4-hcongress.com/. For more information on 4-H in Otoe County, contact the Extension Office at 402-269-2301 or via email at otoe-county@unl.edu.