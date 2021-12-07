Dunbar Presbyterian Church anniversary

Kathi Weiler

The Dunbar Presbyterian Church celebrated its 150th anniversary on Nov. 14. Over 80 people gathered to mark this milestone. The morning began with the traditional ringing of the church bell.

The worship and communion service, led by Pastor Gary Ganger, was like that used at the 100th and 125th celebrations. A time of memories was held after services, followed by a noon meal.

Staci Bogle and Kathi Weiler served as the masters of ceremonies. A brief history of the church was read. Faithful members were recognized: Ronald (Bud) Reuter 67 years, Marilyn Reuter 66 years, Darlene Toogood 59 years, Clyde Draeger 53 years, Kathi Weiler 48 years, Roger and Barbara Smith 48 years, Rod Reuter 45 years, Edith Roettger 43 years, Cindy Draeger 39 years, Bob and Sandy Spevak 36 years, Staci Bogle 35 years, Lee Straw 34 years, Mark Weiler 31 years, Roland and Carla Jensen 11 years.

Special guests were past members and their families. The Rev. Lonnie Eschliman and Pastor Penny Schultz, both who previously served the church, were guest speakers. Scripture readers were Rod Reuter and Lee Straw. Special readers were Linda Winkelhake, Edith Roettger, Cindy Draeger, Darlene Toogood, and Barbara Smith. Mark Weiler, Kent Antes and Bob Nisely manned the kitchen.

Following is a brief history of the church:

A group of men and women living in the Harmony neighborhood southeast of Dunbar in 1870, realized a need for religious influence and training. On May 1, 1870 in a barn on the J.W. Hoagland farm, they organized the Delaware Union Sunday School.

None of us knew where the Hoagland farm was, so my brother Rod did some research. Hoaglands owned land out between the Bakers and the Reeses. So just a few miles to the east of Dunbar on the old highway. Rod also found where it said J.W. Hoagland was one of the jolliest bachelors in Otoe County. I kinda like that one of our forefathers was indeed jolly.

By November 1871, led by the evangelist Rev. Amick, this group was organized as the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Thirteen charter members met in the home of R.F. Baker. Their constitution was dated and signed on Nov. 6, 1871. The last names of those members included: Baker, Kruse, Thrailkill, Akin, Griffin, Elliott and Beans.

The Baker schoolhouse, located three miles east of Dunbar, was erected that same year and used as the church home. Church services and Sunday school was held there for twelve years.

The work grew and the membership increased until the year 1883 when it was decided that a church building should be erected. The building site was chosen just east of Dunbar. That would be located just up the hill to the west from Clyde and Cindy Draeger’s home. That church is no longer standing.

The frame building was built at a cost of $2,200. It was dedicated as the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Dunbar, on Nov. 11, 1883. Members at the time numbered less than fifty. The name of the congregation was changed from Harmony to that of Dunbar.

One of the first pastors in that building was Rev. Powell, he received a salary of $600 a year and housing was provided. In 1906, the church merged with the Presbyterian Church of the United States of America. It was then known as the First Presbyterian Church of Dunbar.

The congregation decided in 1910 that they should build a new brick church. The site chosen is our present location, right here. This church was built during 1911 for a cost of $18,000. Dedication services were held on April 18, 1912. The church membership at that time numbered 186.

After the new building was completed, the first building was sold to the Catholic Church and was used by St. Paul’s Catholic parish. The new large building housed not only church, but community activities as well, for over 20 years. When looking at pictures of that church, I think it looks huge. I read somewhere that it could seat 750 people. That congregation certainly had big dreams.

Adjoining property was purchased in 1915 and a two-story parsonage was completed in 1916 at a cost of $5,000. This house, referred to as the manse, was used as the pastor’s home for many years. We began renting out the manse in 1998 when it was no longer needed for pastor housing. It was sold in 2012 and is now a private residence.

Amid the joys of a working congregation, there will also be trials.

On Jan. 20, 1935, the congregation watched in dismay as “our beautiful church was destroyed by fire.” Researching this event, we found that this was a cold Sunday night, the temperature reported was from minus 4 to minus 10 below zero. The fire was believed to have been caused by the furnace. The Nebraska City Fire Department was called for aid. They drove to Dunbar in their newest engine which had no windshield or windows. Can you imagine how cold that must have been? The church building and its contents could not be saved, everything was completely destroyed.

By February 1935, under the leadership of Rev. Cedar, plans for rebuilding were immediately put into action. M.F. Westcott, a member of the Board of Trustees was awarded the contract. Under his direction, bricks were salvaged from the ruins of the fire. I found a discrepancy in the number of bricks, several sources reported 20,000 bricks and I also found several sources that stated 67,000 bricks. So we will say it was somewhere between these two numbers, either way, that’s a lot of bricks.

These were cleaned and made ready for use by volunteer labor of the men of the church and the community. Edith said her dad helped cleaned bricks. If you look on the west side of the church, you can see the different colored bricks.

In less than a year, in ten months, this beautiful church building was built. I think that is the most amazing fact that I discovered. This church as built in ten months! Due to saving and using salvaged bricks, the work was completed for $12,000. Dedication services were on December 8, 1935. Church membership was 203.

The minutes of session meetings from the 1930s and 40s, indicate hard times for the church. Members were struggling to overcome the depression and drought. The Willing Workers held church suppers to help pay expenses.

Church members formed “God’s Acre.” The Delaware Grain Company supplied the farmers with enough hybrid seed corn to plant one acre and the farmers were to care for it. Proceeds were credited to the church.

Due to a shortage of pastors, Dunbar had no regular pastor. Student supplies and guest speakers conducted services. The church did, however, manage to pay off the mortgage on the new building and the manse. A mortgage burning ceremony was held on May 6, 1945.

The Rev. James Brown was hired in 1948 as a full time minister. Many things happened to the church during his ministry. The May 1950 flood that ravaged much of southeast Nebraska flooded much of Dunbar. Three to four feet of water, mud and silt filled the church basement.

Other improvements were: the kitchen was enlarged, pews were purchased to replace the old individual chairs and a communion table was also purchased. Membership increased to 226, an all time high. Sunday school membership peaked at 101.

As you look around our beautiful church, you will see a mixture of the old and the new. Many repairs and updates have been made through the years. Some things were purchased and others were memorial gifts.

Some of the highlights were: New plastic banquet tables were obtained in 1999. Basement carpeting was installed in 2001. The sound system was upgraded in 2001 and needs to be updated again. The kitchen has new appliances. The chair lifts were installed in 2016. I will have to admit that I was so fascinated by the early history of our church, that I did not delve too deeply into more recent history. That’s my future project.

I did make a little booklet of early church history. I included artwork by Bob Pfeiffer of the church, a list of pastors that have served this church, newspaper articles and the detailed history written by Marge Smallfoot for the 125th celebration.

So, 150 years of doing God’s work. That’s approximately 7,800 Sunday services, not including

Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and other special services. Many weddings, baptisms, confirmations and funerals, have been held here. Special celebrations such as the dedications, the centennial of Nebraska and of the church, installation of pastors, elders and church officers, offerings, Bible studies, concerts, graduations and communion. Church meals and coffee hour. This was, and still is, a happening place.

I could go on and on. The point is, there are a lot of jobs that people have faithfully done throughout the years. Countless contributions have been made in our service to God. Many of the things I have just mentioned, are now just memories.

Precious memories of wonderful experiences in the Dunbar Presbyterian Church. I will admit, that while working on this history, remembering the past, I shed a few tears. We can be sad as we reminisce, but don’t linger on that. Rejoice in what God had planned for us

in the past. Be thankful that we are here together in the present. Prepare for what God is planning for our future. God gave us a job to do Through the years, our church has evolved. We are no longer the staid, stoic, strict Presbyterians that our ancestors were. We are now more of a community church, welcoming anyone who enters these doors. We have been and continue to be, a church that is filled with love. We are family.

My music of choice is contemporary Christian. There is a song, that every time I hear it, makes me think of this church. It’s by Cochren and Company, Take Me Back.

Take me back, to the place that feels like home To the people I can depend on

To the faith that’s in my bones,

Take me back, to a preacher and a verse Where they’ve seen me at my worst

To the love I had at first Oh, I want to go to church.

I quote from the 125th celebration program, just changing the year. We now celebrate 150 years as a congregation. “Founded by people of faith, continued through the years by people of faith, we now join as people of faith in a common prayer that empowered by God, through the Holy Spirit, this congregation will continue to build up and extend Christ’s kingdom.”