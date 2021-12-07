Community parade welcomes Syracuse fire chief Eric Fass

Veronica Barreto-Rosa, CherryRoad Media

A community parade organized by Christa Reisdorff welcomed Syracuse fire chief Eric Fass who was critically injured in a livestock accident at the fair and is returning home after months at the hospital.

Family members, community people, friends, and members of the Syracuse fire department participated in the parade on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Fass had a big smile on his face when seeing people greeting him. People carried signs that read: "Welcome home." Others honked their horns. Another said out loud: "We missed you, neighbor."

Reisdorff said the whole idea came while talking to Amanda Fass, Eric’s wife, and knowing how much he missed all of his family and friends.

“I know that he would support all of us, so we just want to be here to support him and show him how much we missed him and how much we cared for him,” said Reisdorff.

Besides being the fire chief, Fass is also a 4-H father. He was injured at the Otoe County Fair while controlling a cow. Fass fell to the ground and hit his head on a rock.

He was treated at Madonna in Lincoln.

Fass recovery has included days of life support and surgeries. His hard work in rehab allowed him to be back home for the holidays.

Reisdorff said she was not surprised by the community's response to the activity.

“I’m not surprised. You can just say the word around here and especially with Eric being as amazing as he is for the community, everyone just comes flocking”, said Reisdorff.

The activity was announced on a webpage created by Reisdorff for the family to provide updates on Fass condition.

Fass is a father to three kids. Reisdorff said just having him for the holidays and being able to share with his kids is just great.