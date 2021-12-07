Commissioner recognizes Wallman at state Capitol

Veronica Barreto-Rosa, CherryRoad Media

Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matthew L. Blomstedt and Governor Pete Rickets recognized Syracuse native Megan Wallman for winning first place for Small Business Management Plan at the 2021-2022 National Leadership Conference for Professional Business Leaders (PBL) and Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA).

Wallman is a University of Nebraska in Kearney (UNK) chapter member and, together with teammates Sydney Atkinson and Joseph Hiatt, won the championship in the national competition.

“We were originally supposed to present and participate in the National Conference in Anaheim, California. However, due to cover we had to submit a pre recorder presentation online instead. We watched the awards ceremony virtually and then were shipped our awards,” said Wallman.

More than 12,000 participants from across the country convened online for the FBLA-PBL 2021 National Leadership Conference (NLC).

Nearly 70 Nebraska PBL members were among the competitors in attendance at the virtual National Leadership Conference. Nebraska PBL members captured seven first-place wins, and the state chapter brought home 64 Top Ten finishes. As a state, Nebraska finished first among all of the competing states.

Wallman’s team was one of the seven that brought those championships to the state.

The Commissioner and the Governor hosted a ceremony at the Capitol, last month, to recognize Nebraska’s PBL and FBLA accomplishments.

“The Commissioner’s recognition at the capitol was an extremely humbling experience overall. We got to accept our recognition certificates from Governor Pete Ricketts and see all the other Career Technical student Organization winners from across the state. It was super cool to see all the success of students in their respective events and interests,” said Wallman.

Walkman was a member of the local FBLA chapter in Syracuse school. She said that being so involved in High School is what drove her to continue in the UNK chapter and to compete in a national event.

“The Syracuse FBLA chapter helped shape me as a person and a leader throughout my high school career. It is crazy to think about all the things I was able to do because of the opportunities I was given through our local chapter,” said Wallman.

Wallman thanked her parents for raising her with a strong work ethic and passion for the things she does. She said they are very supportive in anything she participates in.

Walkman shared a message for the students at the Syracuse chapter.

“I would tell students of Syracuse FBLA to take advantage of the opportunities given to them. A task is only too big to tackle if that’s your mindset. FBLA is a great way to get hands-on experience in real-world situations,” she said.