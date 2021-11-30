Unadilla News, 12-3

Barb Wilhelm

12-4, Library Open 9-11 a.m.

12-7, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

12-9, Library Open 5-7 p.m.

Remember to fly a flag on December 7th, in honor of the 2000+ sailors and soldiers who lost their lives when Japan bombed Pearl Harbor.

Continued get well wishes to everyone who has been ill, whether with Covid or other illnesses. Sadly, we are still battling Covid here in Otoe County after nearly a year of vaccinations.

The Christian church held services at the church building for the first time in over a year this past Sunday. It was like returning home. Thanks so much to everyone who made it possible!

What was Christmas like when you were a kid? Please share your favorite story with us. YOU decide if it’s to be published or not. We would like to add them to the family histories in our Resource Room also.

Our Sunday drive took us down Satillo Road and over to Hwy #77, south of Lincoln. We were surprised at how much new building was going on along Satillo Road. And how much progress has been made on #77. They still have a long way to go but you can see where all the bridges and overpasses will join up.

We had a wonderful Thanksgiving! It was the first family gathering in over a year. It did this grandma’s heart so much good!

Christmas lights and decorations are going up around town and really gets you in the mood. We will be sharing photos on our website.

A new business has opened up in the Community Center called Forge Fitness. More details later!

Happy Birthday to Perry Stoner on 12-6, Cheryl Royal and Aurora Rowley on 12-7, and Kelsea Bayliss and Cheryl Ann Henry on 12-8.

Friday, 12-2-1921, The Otoe Union: Mrs. W.C. Lawless died in Kansas City of smallpox and pneumonia. The average temperature in November 1921 was 39.9 degrees; and with only a trace of precipitation. The town board installed “amphitheater seats” in the Town Hall. Unadilla creameries paid the highest prices on poultry of any town on the railroad line.