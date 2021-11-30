Palmyra News, 12-3

Jackie Thomson-Bremer

DECEMBER!!! Where did 2021 go? Have you got your Christmas season plans made? If not, you have three weeks.

Don’t forget Santa visits on Saturday December 4th. The Christmas Lighting Contest will be held December 18th. Check out the flyers around town.

Watch for information about the Palmyra FFA Pancake Feed and Auction on December 17th. Please support the chapter. The youth have received so many awards this year, and will be participating in competitions at the Nebraska State FFA Convention.

I realize I am not a perfect driver but when I am passed in a No Passing Zone, or I see someone pull up next to someone at the corner of N Hwy 43/Otoe County Road 6 and Hwy 2 like there is a westbound turn lane while someone else is trying to turn east. UM, NO! You all must be true believers in where you will end up if the situation turns ugly, because someone will end up in a ditch or will be hit by another vehicle. If you are in that big of a hurry, think about leaving 15 minutes early next time. The highways are becoming so dangerous, and apparently, until there are deaths the state doesn’t plan to do anything about it. Please drive safely for everyone’s sake. I envision heavier traffic on Hwy 2 once the by-pass is completed.

Organizations

Palmyra Senior Diners

Just a reminder, the center will be closed on December 17th, 24th, and 31st.

Join us on December 15th at 11:30am to listen to the Palmyra Jr/Sr High School Choir sing Christmas music. If you wish to just attend and listen to the music, you are more than welcome. If you wish to eat with us at noon, please contact the center by Monday, December 13th by 11am. The meal for the day, subject to change, meatballs with gravy, glazed carrots, stewed tomatoes, pineapple with cottage cheese, and bread. (If you are over 60, the meal will be $4. If you are under 60, the meal will be $6.) Please come and show your support for the school’s music program.

Panama Quilt Guild

December 14th will be the next meeting, please bring 4 different strips of fabric measuring 12” x 3 1/4”. Darlene will be demonstrating how to make a folded star.

The January 25th meeting will be Show-n-Tell for the challenge quilt from 2019, Solar Flare pattern. If you have already gifted or donated, bring a photo if you have one.