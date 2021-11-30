Otoe County Extension Educator focused on local community

Veronica Barreto-Rosa, CherryRoad Media

Deb Weitzenkamp started as the Otoe County Extension Educator last March and, although she has been in the extension for many years, is happy to be able to focus her work within the local community.

Weitzenkamp said that as an extension educator, the goal of Nebraska Extension is to bring research-based education to the public. In Nebraska Extension, the goal is to take research that is happening at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and provide educational opportunities locally based in that research.

Weitzenkamp has been with Nebraska Extension since 2005. She was in Pawnee County for a while and then stationed at Kimmel Education and Research Center. While in Nebraska City, Weitzenkamp conducted Extension programs in 28 counties in Southeast Nebraska.

What she likes about her job now is that she can focus all her time on Otoe County.

Weitzenkamp's area of focus is in 4H youth development, primarily in the area of STEM careers.

“4-H can be a really cool place for the kids to explore some career options, and we try to help them figure out those options," she said.

The Nebraska Extension in Otoe County offers programs all year round with curriculums from different areas. For youth, the highlight of the year is participating in county fair.

“Youth don’t necessarily have to love STEM, kids can select something that piques their interest,” said Weitzenkamp.

Any Otoe County youth between the ages of 5 and 18 can participate in 4-H learning opportunities. Weitzenkamp collaborates with individual families, schools, youth groups, clubs, and homeschool students to provide learning opportunities throughout the year.

An example is the First Lego League Robotics Club that meets with Weitzenkamp at Morton’s James Library in Nebraska City. “We have kids from Lourdes, from Nebraska City public, and also some homeschool kids from Nemaha County” she said. The Robotic Club kids will compete in early February in a qualifier, hoping to qualify for state competition.

FIRST LEGO League Challenge introduces students in Grades 4-8 to real-world engineering challenges.

Weitzenkamp said the project is divided into three different areas.

First, they engineer and program a robot that can do a forefoot by an eight-foot obstacle course.

The second part is to come up with an innovative solution. This year’s project area proposal is how to deliver packages more efficiently, safer, and economically.

And the third area works on how well their team can work with other teams for the greater good of all.

“Their projects right now are going down paths I would have never anticipated,” said Weitzenkamp.

Weitzenkamp said one of the teams is talking about a big ball to deliver packages. The thought is that the mail carrier can bring their truck to a central location in a town and dump these balls. They roll to their GPS guided location and deliver the package. Then they will go back to the truck on their own. The ball delivery system would reduce delivery time, manual labor time, and -because they will be solar power- they will reduce the delivery price.

Weitzenkamp said that the other team is talking about a safe that can be put on the porch. It will have a digital combination that from a cellphone, the purchaser could set the safe combination, have a two-way conversation with the delivery personnel or open the safe remotely when contacted. The thought is that it will be safe in packaging, weatherproof and reduce concerns with porch piracy.

During the summer, Weitzenkamp taught 3D printing virtually. Kids learned how to create a computer aided design (CAD) and submitted their final work; she printed them and mailed them to the students. She also taught computer coding online.

Weitzenkamp has published children’s books too. She said she wrote "I Wonder" to teach science. It is a book about asking questions, and she said that learning how to ask good questions is essentially the basis for being a good scientist.

Another book is "Growing a Dream". It is about Richard Kimmel and how he built the orchard. She said that when kids read it, they discuss and talk about their vision of future careers and things they want to explore.

Overall Weitzenkamp says her goal is to “help youth learn how to live locally while learning and growing globally”.