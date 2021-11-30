Veronica Barreto-Rosa, CherryRoad Media

Tannenbaum Festival is back in town on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m, when the town will officially light up the Christmas tree.

‘O Tannenbaum’ (O Christmas Tree) is a popular German Christmas song, and the word itself means Christmas tree. The annual festivity started in 2010, and it brings the community together into the holiday spirit.

Each year, the community gathers to sing around it and to officialize the start of the Christmas season.

Organizers said this year, instead of driving through, there will be vehicles decorated in LED lights that people can walk through.

Vendors are coming this year and will be placed around downtown. Saint Pauline’s Catholic Church will be doing the living nativity.

Organizers said there will be fire pits for people to heat up. Also, local churches will have goodies for the public.

Upon entrance, kids will be given a ticket that will have 12 participating businesses to stamp it. After having six out of 12 stamps, the ticket can be returned. In exchange, kids will receive goodies coupons to local businesses.

The ticket stamps will be available from Dec. 7 to Dec. 23.

The Polar Express movie will be playing downtown during Tannenbaum.

Santa Claus and his reindeer are making an appearance!