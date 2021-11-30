NSP completes Thanksgiving enforcement

Press Release

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol assisted 215 motorists and removed from the road 13 impaired drivers during the Thanksgiving weekend.

“Good weather made for safe travel conditions across much of our state over Thanksgiving weekend,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As the winter months approach, now is the time to begin preparing for winter driving.”

The Nebraska State Patrol, along with dozens of other law enforcement agencies in Nebraska, participated in the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign. The effort ran from Wednesday, November 24 through Sunday, November 28.

In addition to the 13 arrests for impaired driving, troopers also issued citations for speeding (413), driving under suspension (21), open alcohol container (3), minor in possession (3), no proof of insurance (10), no seat belt (10), and improper child restraint (5). Troopers also performed 215 motorist assists over Thanksgiving weekend.

As the winter season approaches, NSP also urges Nebraskans to prepare. Monday, the Nebraska Department of Transportation announced improvements to the Nebraska 511 system, found at www.511.nebraska.gov. In addition to winter driving conditions, the system also now includes weather radar, severe weather warnings, a commercial vehicle mode, and other improvements.

“Now is a great time to familiarize yourself with the new and improved 511 Nebraska Advanced Traveler System,” said Colonel Bolduc. “The upgraded system will provide excellent information for travelers year-round, but especially during the winter season. And as always, we urge every motorist to buckle up, every trip and every time.”

The “Click It or Ticket” operation was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $25,500 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.