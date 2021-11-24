NCHS One Act receives Superior at districts

Kirt Manion, CherryRoad Media

The Nebraska City High School One Act earned a Superior rating at its recent district competition.

Alex Horcasitas, Zach Ottemann and Valerie Bennie received district acting awards.

Other cast members were Issy Bare, Dalton Cooper, Kiera Rakowski, Karyme Morales, Madie Tietz, Jayden Leasure, Marcus Bartman, Lorelei Rakowski, and Abbey Lippmann.

The stage director was Alexa Turner. The crew was comprised of Caleb Poggemeyer, Kelly Gonzales, Taggart Dominguez, Gabriel Collins and Ethan Graves.

Directors were Shari Whitehead and Corey Kenter.

The actors performed "If Only," a story that examines the possible ramifications of a decision to text while driving.

Alex Horcasitas, playing the role of Sydney in the story of "If Only" plays alongside fellow cast member Zach Ottemann as Nick. In this scene Sydney grips her hand in the hopes that her nearby family can feel her response as they gather around her bed where she is laying in a coma. Sydney, who was injured in an accident while texting, and Nick, the person who Sydney ran into with her car, are stuck in a "limbo" state between life and death.
Sydney's family and friends gather at her bedside dealing with the grief brought on my an accident caused by texting while driving.
