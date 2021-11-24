NCHS One Act receives Superior at districts

Kirt Manion, CherryRoad Media

The Nebraska City High School One Act earned a Superior rating at its recent district competition.

Alex Horcasitas, Zach Ottemann and Valerie Bennie received district acting awards.

Other cast members were Issy Bare, Dalton Cooper, Kiera Rakowski, Karyme Morales, Madie Tietz, Jayden Leasure, Marcus Bartman, Lorelei Rakowski, and Abbey Lippmann.

The stage director was Alexa Turner. The crew was comprised of Caleb Poggemeyer, Kelly Gonzales, Taggart Dominguez, Gabriel Collins and Ethan Graves.

Directors were Shari Whitehead and Corey Kenter.

The actors performed "If Only," a story that examines the possible ramifications of a decision to text while driving.