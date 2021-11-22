Palmyra News, 11-26

By Jackie Thomson-Bremer

Everyone have a safe Thanksgiving holiday and weekend.

A million Thanks to Karin Chaffin for organizing the Christmas gifts for the Backpack Program since 2008 for District OR-1 through the local churches. That’s a LOT of gifts for a LOT of families. She is passing the duties on to the next person. Thank you Karin!

Harvest is winding down, however, there is still farm equipment on the roads. Please slow down, and turn your headlights on.

Organizations

Panama Quilt Guild

By Jackie Thomson-Bremer

The evening started with Janet demonstrating her technique how to make leaves, dots, and flowers for applique. Her favorite tool to use is the Purple Thang, plus Perfect Circles/Perfect Leaves/and Perfect Ovals by Karen Kay Buckley.

The ladies brought projects for Show-n-Tell.

The next meeting will be December 14, at 7pm, at the Panama Presbyterian Church. Darlene will be teaching the group how to make a woven star decoration. Please bring four different strips of fabric measuring 12”x3 ¼”. For the January 25th meeting, bring your 2019 challenge quilt ‘Solar Flare’ (if you still have it, or a photo of it).

Community Thanksgiving Worship Service

By Jackie Thomson-Bremer

Bennet Community Church was the host church for the Community Thanksgiving Worship Service on November 21st. The Palmyra Area Ministerial Association organized the worship service. The following pastors participated in the worship service: Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, Palmyra, Vicar Janet Anderson; Bennet Community Church, Bennet, Pastor Darin Corder; Country Bible Church, Bennet, George Lockyer; Palmyra Presbyterian Church, Palmyra, Pastor Steve Piper; Palmyra United Methodist Church, Palmyra, Pastor Larry Tolen; St. Leo (Palmyra)/St. Martin (Douglas) Catholic Church, Pastor Sean Kilcawley.

Pastor Sean gave the message “Jesus prayed for you”, which included mentioning Abraham Lincoln’s Thanksgiving Proclamation dated October 3, 1863. It does make for an interesting read, please look it up and read it.

The Bennet Community Church Choir, including Deb Boell, Nancy Royal, Holly Jones, Darin Corder, Jan Svoboda, and Veva Cheney under the direction of Cathy Holdsworth sang ‘Give Thanks’ beautifully. Pianist Carol Hall performed beautiful music.

If you missed the service and would like to view it, check the facebook pages for the churches.