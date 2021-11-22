Kreifels to serve on NAYC in Lincoln

Press Release

Madison Kreifels of Syracuse has been named to the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council (NAYC).

The 21 college students who serve on NAYC are chosen by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) to share their passion and knowledge about agriculture with young people across Nebraska.

Throughout the year, NAYC members promote agriculture and provide valuable insight and advice about the many job opportunities available in Nebraska’s ag industry.

“The Nebraska Ag Youth Council is a team of hard-working students with a passion for agriculture and a bright future in the ag industry,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “These students are the next generation of leaders in agriculture, and I look forward to working with them as they continue to pursue careers in agriculture, grow their leadership skills, and teach others about food, fuel and Nebraska agriculture.”

In its 51st year, NAYC is a long-standing tradition of excellence in Nebraska. Council members coordinate and participate in a wide range of ag-focused activities and events throughout the year.

They visit elementary schools to talk about where food comes from, take students on farm tours to experience life on a farm, and visit with high school students about career opportunities in agriculture.

The primary focus of NAYC is to coordinate the annual Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute (NAYI), a five-day summer conference for high school juniors and seniors with speakers, workshops and networking opportunities. NAYI is the longest running event of its kind in the nation.

The 2021-2022 NAYC leadership includes:

Head Counselors: Abby Miller, Mead; Emily Zimmer, Pleasanton;

President: Emily Hatterman, Wisner;

Secretary: Sam Wilkins, Ainsworth;

Vice President of Communications and Social Media: Savannah Gerlach, DeWitt;

Vice President of Alumni Relations: Mitchell Manning, Burress;

Vice President of NAYI Improvement and Promotion: Megan Schroeder, Wisner;

Vice President of Youth Outreach: Payton Schiller, West Point; and

Vice President of Sponsorship: Tyler Perrin, Ogallala.

Additional NAYC members include: Jadyn Fleischman, Herman; Logan Hafer, Long Pine; Cole Kalkowski, Omaha; Ethan Kreikemeier, West Point; Kendra Loseke, Blair; Kaci Mashino, Spencer; Layne Miller, Lyons; Taylor Ruwe, Hooper; Kaleb Senff, Axtell; Madison Stracke, Stuart; and Clayton Thomas, Bloomington, Illinois.

“Agriculture is the largest industry in Nebraska, and there are a lot of job opportunities for young people interested in ag,” said Christin Kamm, NDA Director of Communications and Supervisor of the NAYC program. “NDA continues to look for and find ways to bring, keep and support people in the ag industry.”

To learn more, visit NAYC’s website at https://nda.nebraska.gov/nayi/nayc.html or search for Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute on Facebook.