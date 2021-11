December senior menu

Press Release

The Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging has released its December lunch menu, which is as follows:

Wednesday, Dec. 1: Cook’s choice.

Thursday, Dec. 2: Goulash, green beans, mandarin oranges, garlic bread.

Friday, Dec. 3: Pulled pork sandwich, au gratin potatoes, cole slaw, fruited gelatin.

Monday, Dec. 6: Smothered steak, broiled potatoes, mixed vegetables, roll, fruit cocktail.

Tuesday, Dec. 7: Chicken casserole, steamed broccoli and cauliflower, roll, fruit, cake.

Wednesday, Dec. 8: Roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn, bread, apricots.

Thursday, Dec. 9: Baked fish, potatoes, peas, roll, mandarin oranges.

Friday, Dec. 10: Polish dog on bun with sauerkraut, macaroni and cheese, fruit salad, brownie.

Monday, Dec. 13: Hamburger deluxe, tater tots, corn, apple, cookie.

Tuesday, Dec. 14: Beef and noodles, corn, peas and carrots, tropical fruit.

Wednesday, Dec. 15: Meatballs with gravy, glazed carrots, stewed tomatoes, pineapple with cottage cheese, bread.

Thursday, Dec. 16: Ham balls, sweet potatoes, green beans, roll, applesauce cake.

Friday, Dec. 17: Centers closed.

Monday, Dec. 20: Turkey alfredo, broccoli, lettuce salad, fruit.

Tuesday, Dec. 21: Hamburger gravy over mashed potatoes, buttered carrots, bread, plums.

Wednesday, Dec. 22: Chicken pot pie, spiced peaches, roll.

Thursday, Dec. 23: Apple glazed pork loin, scalloped potatoes, corn, roll, applesauce.

Friday, Dec. 24: Centers closed for Christmas.

Monday, Dec. 27: BBQ chicken, potato salad, brussels sprouts, roll, pears.

Tuesday, Dec. 28: Tomato soup, grilled cheese, carrots and celery, blueberry cobbler.

Wednesday, Dec. 29: Pork roast, cheesy potato casserole, peas, fruited gelatin, biscuit.

Thursday, Dec. 30: Lasagna, lettuce salad, garlic bread stick, peaches.

Friday, Dec. 31: Centers closed for New Year’s.