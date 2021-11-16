VFW Auxiliary Post #5547 meeting minutes

Submitted News

VFW Auxiliary Post #5547 met on Tuesday evening November 2nd, 2021 with seven (7) members present.

Americanism committee reported that Thursday, November 11, 2021 the Veterans Day Program hosted by the SDA High School will be held at the SDA Middle School Gym at 8:15 A.M. Friday, November 12, 2021 the 4th Grade of SDA will host their Veterans Program in the Middle School Commons Area at 2:00 P.M.

Buddy Poppy committee reported that a certificate of appreciation was presented to Kelly and Sue Staab owners of Dairy Chef for allowing the display of the POW/MIA Missing Man Table in their establishment.

Gold Star reported recognition had been conveyed to Gerri Eisenhauer-Larson for her family’s loss of her father in World War II, with a thank you received from her.

The Hospital Committee reported that the organization will be collecting socks and gloves in December for the VA Medical Center in Lincoln. Cards will be sent for Thanksgiving and Christmas to our veterans at Good Samaritan Center and Lindenview Assisted Living.

Marilyn Moss of the Membership committee reported she had sent out reminders for membership/dues mid-October with a few responses.

Mentoring for Leadership was reminded of the slogan C.A.R.E. Catch, Ask, Remember and Engage new members. This is the theme to recruit new members, asking them to participate in activities, remembering to thank them and praise them for their participation and engaging them in the activities of the organization.

A reminder was expressed to have all items replaced that have “Ladies Auxiliary” imprinted/displayed on them. Our organization now includes males as well as ladies.

Applications for college scholarships are still available.

Donna Crownover expressed she was prepared for the presentation of awards for the Voice of Democracy and Patriots Pen essay contests at the SDA High School Veterans program on November 11.

The Youth Committee placed poppies on candy that was distributed at Trunk or Treat.

The Placing of the Wreaths will not hold a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial at Park Hill Cemetery in December. The wreaths will be placed on each branch of service monument at that location.

Department President Sharon Thorne reported that Community Outreach has created a new goal in effect January 1, 2022 that all auxiliaries should have a monthly project to reach out to our veterans and their families. More information is available on the website.

We will be assisting the Men in Mission at Luther Memorial Church on Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 7:30 to 9:30 A.M. with a breakfast honoring our veterans.

District 6 quarterly meeting will be held Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in Beatrice.

Next meeting will be Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 6:30 P.M. at the Post Home in Syracuse.