Unadilla News, 11-19

Barb Wilhelm

11-20, Library Open 9-11 a.m.

11-21, Lord’s Acre at Unadilla Methodist Church

11-25, Library closed for Thanksgiving

The Unadilla Area Fund will be sending out its annual letter to raise money for projects around our community. We know the economy’s not back to normal, but please, give what you can. Thanks in advance.

Congratulations to Bob Brandt on receiving the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s President’s Citation, recognizing contributions toward statewide planting efforts. “In and around his home community of Unadilla, Bob has planted thousands of trees and shrubs and restored many acres of prairie, creating areas that showcase plant selection and conservation, and earning the community designation as an accredited arboretum. He has also donated or planted trees in other communities, including a recently developed mini-park in downtown Syracuse. His efforts will have an impact in southeastern Nebraska for decades to come.” Thank you Bob!

SDA always does a great job honoring local veterans. They had an open assembly on Thursday morning honoring all veterans. And on Friday afternoon, they partnered veterans with 4th graders for another assembly. My husband, Bob, was honored to be partnered with Marie Schramek. Kudos to everyone involved!

Happy Birthday to Kirsten Lewis on 11-19, Amy Rohlfs, Betsy Brandt Pavelka, and Walker Lechner on 11-21, Gavin Wardyn on 11-22, and Jim Bartling and Bob Aernie on 11-25. Happy Anniversary to Lynn & Anita Schomerus on 11-19, Frank & Joyce Schulze and Chris & Taylor Dankleff on 11-21, Todd & Corinne Zahn and Harvey & Maureen Vogt on 11-22, and Ron & Shirley Conradi on 11-24.

Friday, 11-18-1921, The Otoe Union: In the Village Board minutes: James West was appointed Street Commissioner; Guy Dean, Marshall, received a $10/month salary, and E.S. Carper received a $5/month salary for “clerk services and killing dogs.” Chicken thieves stole 200 chickens from John Brinkman’s coop. Teachers at the Unadilla school were: Miss Sackley, Miss Rodaway, and Mr. Edling.