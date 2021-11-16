Syracuse School District among the best in Nebraska

Veronica Barreto-Rosa, CherryRoad Media

Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca School District placed 13th at the 2022 NICHE 25 Best School Districts in Nebraska.

The Best School Districts ranking is based on analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education.

Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.

The school district scored an overall A- in the ranking. In total, 244 schools in Nebraska were evaluated.

First place is Elkhorn School District with an A+ score. Placing 25th was Blair Community Schools with an A- score.

Syracuse school has 779 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 13 to 1. According to state test scores, 65% of students are at least proficient in math and 62% in reading.

Data collected showed that Syracuse district’s students are more interested in the University of Nebraska in Lincoln to pursue education. Following UNL are the University of Nebraska in Omaha and Wesleyan University.

Students can leave comments on school reviews. One of them said: “During the Twelve years I have attended school there hasn't been much to complain about. The only big things are that the school isn't a very diverse place, but that's mostly because of the size of the town”.

Another of the comments said: “I love how engaging the teachers are in their classrooms! I also love how even though it is a smaller school district, there are still so many opportunities available to students through sports, clubs, community organizations, and volunteer opportunities throughout the community!”

The ranking also scored individual aspects of the school:

Health and Safety: A+

Teachers: A

Administration: A

Clubs and Activities: A-

Academics: A-

Resources and Facilities: B+

Sports: B

Food: B-

College Prep: B-

Diversity C-