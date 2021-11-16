Palmyra News, 11-19

Jackie Thomson-Bremer

Prayers of comfort for his family, and friends, our communities, school, and students with the passing of Mr. Kade Reiman, second grade teacher and coach.

There is great excitement at the Palmyra Memorial Library, the Palmyra Village Board approved the building of a new library. Keep your eyes open for fundraising efforts. If you know of grant opportunities that could help, please let Librarian Carey know. How exciting!

Be aware, if you are a walker or driver of the road that extends east of town, the grain trucks are now hauling corn to the top of the hill for storage. Since it is deer season as well, it would be advisable to wear bright clothing. Safety is always first.

Organizations

Palmyra Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Palmyra Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church served a delicious soup luncheon with several members serving the food.

CROP

The total amount raised for the annual CROP fundraiser was $2,569, with 25% staying with the Western Otoe County Food Pantry – approximately $642. There were a total of 17 persons walking on October 3rd, either together or alone in Bennet/Palmyra/Douglas. Thank you to the communities for supporting local.

Palmyra Silver Creek 4H Club

Congratulations to the Palmyra Silver Creek 4H Club for receiving Nebraska 4H Club of Excellence, and 2nd Place in Community Pride Awards at the Achievement Night Awards on November 7th. Congratulations to several of the club members for receiving the different acknowledgements.

The 2022 Otoe County Fair will be held July 28-31 with the theme ‘The Fair Is The Place To Bee!’.