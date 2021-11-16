Massie-Richards American Legion Auxiliary meeting minutes

Submitted News

Massie-Richards American Legion Auxiliary Unit 100 met at Post Home on November 2, 2021. After opening exercises, the minutes of the last meeting were approved as corrected. There was no treasurer’s report, due to the absence of the treasurer.

Committee Reports:

Education/Americanism: Chairman, Therese Juilfs reported that next week she will be showing the video “Respect for the Flag” to all third graders. Also, items collected for Ten-2-Education will be delivered to the Villa Marie School in Waverly, as the SDA elementary did not need any more school supplies at this time. A motion was made and passed to take items to Waverly.

Community Service: Jenice thanked members who provided bars/cookies to the recent Flag Disposal ceremony and soup dinner. Auxiliary members ate lunch at the Senior Center today prior to our meeting.

Legislative: Jenice reminded us that the ALA supports all legislation endorsed by the American Legion and through lobbying, the State and National Legislative Committee promotes legislation for the American Legion and Auxiliary.

Meals on Wheels: Jenice thanked all members who help with Meals on Wheels.

Girls State: No report

Membership: No report

Sunshine: No report

Coupons: Linda reported that she sends off about 10 pounds of coupons per month.

Communication—No department news as The Star has not been received.

Unfinished Business:

--The American Legion Auxiliary would like to give a huge shout out THANK YOU to the Syracuse Volunteer fire Department for all they do for our community. Fire Prevention week was Oct. 3-7.

--The ALA would like to congratulate the SDA Marching Band for its Superior rating at State Marching contest.

--The ALA also congratulates the SDA volleyball team on making it to the state tournament. Go Big Green!!

--Gifts for Yanks—the form will be given to our treasurer to send in.

New Business:

--4th Grade Veterans Program: We received an invitation to this program which will be Friday, November 12, 2-3:00 in the Middle School commons area. Members are encouraged to wear their red jackets and to sit together.

---Holiday Christmas Trees: Preparation for this event will be December 6 at 1:00 p.m. at the city library. This event begins with Tannenbaum on Dec. 7, with the serving of cookies and coffee. Members are asked to bring 3 dozen cookies. Let Jenice know if you can bring cookies. If any members (or community) would like to provide music at this event, let Jenice know. The ALA is in need of a chairman to be in charge of the ALA’s tree. Let Jenice know, There are “patriotic” decorations available.

--Post Home Wreath: The VFW has ordered the wreath for the door.

--Chairman reports: These are due to Jenice by December 13th.

--Budget: Officers will meet and present this at the December meeting.

--Christmas plates: The plates for veterans will be put together either December 8, 9, or 10th at Jenice’s home. Let her know if you are able to help.

--Winter coats: Collecting winter coats for homeless veterans was discussed. We will inquire about where they should be taken.

Remember to read The Star and collect coupons.

Announcements: No hostess. Next meeting will be December 7 at 1:30 at Post Home. Linda Halvorsen will be hostess.

The meeting was adjourned and meeting closed with a prayer. The colors were retired.